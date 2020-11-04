People of Determination design, develop wheel chocks for Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has received aircraft wheel chocks from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. The wheel chocks bear the Bee Logo, a distinctive trademark that designates the wheel chocks as products by People of Determination, said an Etihad press release issued on Wednesday.

Wheel chocks are wedges of latex material, which are considered an essential element to any aviation operation, as they help keep the aircraft and ground staff safe while they work on the ramp. Each aircraft needs approximately six wheel chocks placed close to the aircraft wheels to secure its parking position and prevent movement that could lead to accidents.

Initially, Etihad received two wheel chocks to evaluate and assess if they adhered to safety regulations and were the correct measurements. The evaluation process concluded with great success by the airline’s technical team.

By the end of this year, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination will provide Etihad Airways with 50 wheel chocks to be used in day-to-day operations.

Etihad is proud to partner with Zayed Higher Organisation in supporting People of Determination and encouraging them to develop their skills, said the press release.