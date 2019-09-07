People of Determination do their bit for Expo 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support the hosting of Expo 2020, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has supported the promotion of this international event through two initiatives.

The first initiative concerns persons with intellectual disabilities from the vocational rehabilitation workshops at Zayed Center for Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation who have built a golf cart bearing the logo of "Expo 2020" using the distinctive design adopted by the Expo Executive Office.

Second, the organisation has provided signs in several languages including Arabic, Chinese, English and German to promote this international event and invite participants and visitors from all over the world, especially those interested in participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The golf cart was received by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, on behalf of the event. Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, highlighted the organisation's key projects, which are developing and supporting the skills of the people of determination, while empowering them to become active members of the community, acting as role models for the UAE as a nation.

During this meeting, the team also watched a video presentation, which highlighted the process undertaken by the people of determination in the restoration and assembly of the golf cart.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation on behalf of the organisation and all its affiliates to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their support for the people of determination and for the opportunity for the organisation and its staff to participate in this international event.

He said that the most important elements the UAE possesses for the success of this event in this great nation is the compatibility of the citizen and governmental will to make the international event a success as well as the human, cultural and civilisational harmony that distinguishes UAE society. Over two hundred nationalities, representing most of the countries of the world, happily reside in the UAE, a tolerant Arab Muslim community. The generosity of Arab hospitality, along with the respect and preservation of human rights adopted by the UAE has made this country a melting pot of cultures and traditions.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, "We are grateful for the efforts of the ZHO in supporting the people of determination to showcase their talents while contributing to Expo 2020 Dubai.''