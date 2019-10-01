People of Determination participate in 'Disruptive Leadership Workshop'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Over the course of four days, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has concluded a series of workshops entitled, 'Distruptive Leadership', for the ‘Impactful Leaders Programme' participants.

Impactful Leaders Programme aims to develop an innovative vision and practical workshops to support the concept of Friendly Smart Cities for People of Determination, in cooperation with a group of people of determination involved in formulating the ideas, and present them to an arbitration committee of officials and experts in this field.

In the workshop, members of the Impactful Leaders Programme were challenged through field exercises to create innovative, workable standards to designing smart cities for people of determination and represent a successful model that can be shared with various world cities.

The proposed ideas were evaluated by an arbitration committee comprised of Ahmed Julfar, Director-General of the Dubai Community Development Authority; Ahmed Behroozian, CEO of Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority; Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development; Wesam Lootah, Executive Director of Smart Dubai Government Establishment; Majid Al Osaimi, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and engineer Fida Al Hammadi, Head of Research and Building Systems Section at the Building Department at Dubai Municipality.

In cooperation with the Dubai Community Development Authority, the Impactful Leaders Programme invited several people of determination and their families to attend the design workshops to engage them practically, benefit from their experiences, and learn about their daily requirements based on their expertise as specialists.

Five outstanding female students from Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Excellence in Educational Performance participated in the workshop, where they had the opportunity to learn new leadership skills that help to create ideas that reflect positively on Individual and society. Participants included Al Reem Essa bin Ali, Fatima Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Amna Khalil Ibrahim, Hessa Abdullah Al Rayes and Noura Al Zaabi.

The Centre provided participants with the necessary knowledge and technical rediness in order to actively participate in the workshop. At the onset of the course, members were briefed on a set of legislation and laws governing people of determination in the UAE – at both the local and Federal level – as well as on prominent initiatives aimed at upgrading the level of services provided to this category.

Ahmad Julfar noted that having courses that meet specific social segments’ demands is the first leadership programme of its kind in the region, and reflects the wise leadership’s focus on systematically integrating and enabling these segments into society.

The workshop’s agenda included personal interviews of programme participants, a workshop with people of determination to explore the challenges facing them, interviews with experts in designs that are friendly to people of determination, as well as output analysis sessions.

The second day featured an explanation from experts and specialists about the concept of smart cities, and how to present creative ideas in a way that attracts the audience. The itinerary also featured workshops on changing predominant ideas, utilising socially beneficial work models, and exploring new technological transformations and their role in developing future services.

The third day included a cooperation on devising a map for strategic partners in designing smart cities, in addition to highlighting mechanisms that support ideas for the benefit of the society – striking a balance between immediate steps and long-term strategic plans, as well as the importance of experimenting with solutions.

The final day witnessed a feasibility test of the proposed ideas, followed by presenting these ideas to a judging panel that included leaders from different entities. At the end of the workshop, participants pledged to continue working on utilising their skills and ideas to serve humanity.

Designed in collaboration with UC Berkley, Imperial College London, and the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, the Impactful Leaders Programme focuses on developing eight basic leadership capabilities, including strategic foresight, global citizenship, entrepreneurial thinking, passion and commitment, creating value, diversity and inclusion, putting humanity first, and flexibility and curiosity.

Since its establishment in 2003, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has provided programmes and activities that aim to prepare leaders with various practical and life skills. Their vision is to empower leaders to be able to deal with changes in a smart and flexible way, be well informed, and prepared to take decisions and create solutions to future challenges.

The Centre has graduated more than 600 leaders in key areas and sectors, many of whom now assume senior leadership positions in the private and government sectors.