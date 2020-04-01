People with autism are part of our communities, says official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development, DCD, praised the efforts of entities working on empowering, meeting the needs of, and integrating people with autism as an essential part of the community.

On World Autism Awareness Day, internationally recognised on 2nd April every year, she called on everyone to strengthen their commitments to autistic persons and step up to develop their skills and capacities.

Al Mulla also emphasised the focus set by the United Nations for World Autism Awareness Day this year under the title, 'The Transition to Adulthood'. She stressed that people with autism who reach adulthood have the right to participate fully and equally in social and economic life, and therefore, the necessary programmes and interventions should be put in place to meet the needs of this vital transition phase in their lives.

She noted that the following issues should be prioritised: Inclusive learning at high schools and in higher education, accredited vocational qualification programmes, inclusive and supportive employment, independent living skills programmes, engagement in youth programmes such as volunteer, cultural, entertainment, and sports programmes, and engagement in decision making and self-determination.

Al Mulla added that as an authority regulating the social sector in Abu Dhabi, the DCD prioritised People of Determination and sought to increase understanding and awareness about their issues in the community.

She further clarified that the comprehensive strategy for People of Determination in the emirate of Abu Dhabi would be announced very soon, with over 12 entities concerned in the emirate and after consultation with People of Determination.

The strategy is expected to include four key pillars: Health and social welfare, education, employment, and inclusive and equipped communities. It will also include four enablers: Governance, quality of services and data, research and innovation, and sustainable financing.

This strategy will contribute to raising community awareness about disability based on a model that supports the rights of People of Determination, develops mechanisms that empower them as catalysts for social change, and ensures the provision of high-quality integrated services at the government, private sector and civic sector levels.

The strategy will further aim to achieve the DCD’s vision of an inclusive society that empowers People of Determination and thus achieves the main goal of its mission: to form the basis of a tolerant and inclusive society for all groups.