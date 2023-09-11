Open Menu

Permanent Committee For Human Rights Holds 16th Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) The Permanent Committee For Human Rights held its 16th meeting, headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Committee.

The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Court, was attended by the Committee members of relevant UAE entities, and the National Human Rights Institution established in accordance with the Paris Principles as an observer.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash was briefed on the progress and results of the working group formed by the Committee to study the recommendations received by the UAE during its fourth national report review from the 43rd session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) which was held in May 2023.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE is committed to enhancing its cooperation with United Nations human rights bodies, procedures, and committees, including the Universal Periodic Review, which is considered an important international mechanism for exchanging information and best international practices for human rights.

He added, “The fact that the UAE has embraced the majority of the recommendations it received during the fourth periodic review of human rights underscores the nation's unwavering commitment to advancing its national initiatives in human rights. It is essential to highlight that a significant number of the recommendations endorsed by the UAE are currently being put into practice, with a particular focus on strengthening legal frameworks, institutions, and national policies concerning human rights.”

