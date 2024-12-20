- Home
Permanent Committee For Human Rights Welcomes Statement By UN Special Rapporteur On Violence Against Women And Girls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Permanent Committee for Human Rights has welcomed the statement of Reem Alsalem, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, during her visit to the UAE.
The committee emphasised that the statements reflect the UAE's relentless efforts to achieve gender balance and equality, which are key national priorities.
The committee also indicated that the nation's achievements mirror the directives of its wise leadership, which firmly believes that human development and success are built on investing in people. Empowering women, it noted, is essential for societal progress and a prerequisite for building a prosperous future for all.
In this regard, the committee underscored the UAE's significant accomplishments in women empowerment, which have bolstered its international standing, as the UAE ranked first regionally and seventh globally in the United Nations Gender Equality Index for 2024.
These outcomes, the committee stated, underscore the country’s commitment to advancing women's rights and providing a supportive environment for their contributions across various sectors.
The committee further noted that the UAE is home to over 200 nationalities, all living in harmony, dignified life, and mutual respect, supported by laws that ensure equality and justice for all. This inclusive environment fosters a culture that upholds everyone's rights.
The Permanent Committee for Human Rights reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening efforts and collaborating with international organisations to achieve further progress in the field of human rights.
