Permanent Displacement Of Civilians In Occupied Territories Grave Breach Of Geneva Convention: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Ravina Shamdasani, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the continued evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces have forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza into increasingly shrinking areas where they have little or no access to basic services.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Shamdasani stressed that the permanent displacement of civilians within occupied territories amounts to forcible transfer, constituting a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute.

She noted that Israeli military strikes continue across Gaza, leaving no place safe.

She added that deliberately targeting civilians who are not directly participating in hostilities constitutes a war crime.

Separately, Shamdasani expressed the Office’s deep concern that Israel is imposing living conditions on Palestinians in Gaza that are increasingly incompatible with their continued existence as a group in the territory.

