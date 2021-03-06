Permits for Ramadan tents in Ajman cancelled

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Ajman Coordinating Council for Charity Work and Endowments has cancelled all permits for Ramadan tents and aftar gatherings in the emirate for 2021, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of fasting Muslims and as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Council also announced an alternative plan to distribute aftar meals.

The Council emphasised the necessity for all charitable societies operating in the emirate to coordinate with the Council to determine the number of meals for each site, with a commitment to distribute high-quality meals.

It also stressed the avoidance of distributing meals inside mosques and residential neighborhoods, and the need to inform the Council about the meal distribution plan from charities, provided that the final approval of the plan is given by the Council.

Maryam Ali Al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Council, said the Council will try to distribute the iftar meals to the largest possible number of workers and people with limited incomes.

''The decision comes with the Council's systematic plans to cope with the current exceptional circumstances, efficiently and effectively and in response to preventive and precautionary measures aganist the global pandemic,'' she added.