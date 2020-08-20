UrduPoint.com
Person Of Determination Participates In COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Person of determination participates in COVID-19 clinical trial

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) A person of determination, Ahmed Mohammed Al Shaibani, who is a senior call centre officer at Al Ain Hospital, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, volunteered to participate in a coronavirus, COVID-19, clinical trial, due to his patriotism and loyalty to the UAE.

The trial is part of a campaign to serve humanity carried out by SEHA, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42), and under the framework of Phase III of a new coronavirus vaccine trial.

Al Shaibani expressed his happiness at participating in the trial, stressing his keenness to serve the community and noting that he insisted on participating despite his disability.

He urged other People of Determination to serve the UAE community and called on all members of society to take part in clinical trials because their contributions will result in positive outcomes and the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Participating in such trials is a national duty for all citizens and residents of the UAE, he added.

Al Shaibani then prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the UAE’s leadership, citizens and residents, health and wellness and end the pandemic while urging everyone to commit to related precautionary measures and practice social distancing.

