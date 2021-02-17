UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Person With COVID-19 Should Inform Health Authorities: Public Prosecution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

Person with COVID-19 should inform health authorities: Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Federal public Prosecution has clarified that a person who is infected with the COVID-19 should inform the health authorities.

In a tweet posted on its accounts on social media platforms, the Public Prosecution said it is mandatory for a person infected with COVID-19 to visit the Ministry of Health and Prevention or other health authorities to receive medical treatment so as to enable the authorities to stem the spread of the infection.

The Public Prosecution referred to Articles 32 and 33 of the Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 concerning the Prevention of Communicable Diseases, which read, "Upon knowing that he/she is infected with one of the diseases mentioned in Table 1 of this law, the infected person and his/her close contacts should go to the ministry or health authorities to receive medical treatment, advice and awareness of the risks of infection and the ways of transmitting the infection.

The infected person must also adhere to the preventive measures, implement prescriptions and adhere to instructions given to him/her, to prevent the transmission of infection to others."

According to Article 38 of the same law, whoever violates any provisions of these articles shall be subject to imprisonment and/or a fine of not less than AED10,000 and not more than AED50,000.

The Public Prosecution said that it is publishing these legal tweets as part of its keenness to promote the legal culture and awareness among members of the community and help to stem the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine Visit Same

Recent Stories

Value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in ..

5 minutes ago

Three-day free eye camp continue in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of US Voters Want Congress to Probe Off ..

6 minutes ago

Senate Elections: 13 nomination papers accepted fr ..

6 minutes ago

US Charges 3 North Korean Hackers in $1.3Bln Cyber ..

6 minutes ago

Istanbul Schools Closed for Another Day Due to Hea ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.