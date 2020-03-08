UrduPoint.com
Personal Hygiene Product Supplies Sufficient: Union Coop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Union Coop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) The Union Coop has released a statement noting that personal hygiene product supplies in the UAE are "sufficient".

The statement noted a surge in the demand for hand sanitisers and other similar hygiene products, which prompted the Union Coop to "ration supplies" and take the "necessary steps to ensure a smooth shopping experience for consumers.

"

Commenting on the moves taken, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, said, "Personal care supplies, especially hand sanitisers are available in sufficient quantities that meet the need of shoppers in all Union Coop branches.

He stressed that sanitiser prices have not risen, noting that such changes "violate Union Coop's policy" and are against strategic objectives aimed to build a sustainable national economy.

