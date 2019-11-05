Peru breaks ground at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Peru kicked off its plans at Expo 2020 Dubai with a ground-blessing ceremony, led by Edgar Vasquez, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, Luis Torres, the Executive President of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism,PROMPERÚ, Alvaro Silva Santisteban, Director of the Trade and Tourism of Peru in the UAE, and Deputy Commissioner General of Peru for Expo 2020, and other senior officials.

The ceremony officially marked the beginning of the construction of Peru pavilion at Expo 2020.

Rising in the Mobility District will bring to life the country’s cultural diversity and ancient wisdom that still surprise the world.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity to showcase to the world what we are, whom we are and what we are made of. From our marvelous attractions to our award-winning gastronomy; our cultural and natural diversity to our ancestral knowledge and intangible heritage. It is a great opportunity to showcase our talent, hospitality, creativity, uniqueness, diversity, as well as the tremendous array of opportunities and vast possibilities to be fostered commercially," said Edgar Vásquez.

Under the theme ‘Timeless, Always Peru’, the pavilion will feature a unique architectural design that evokes the path that the nation has traveled throughout its existence telling stories of 10,000 years.

"We are, and will always be, a country that transcends time. Even after many centuries, we continue to surprise the world: Inca constructions still astonish visitors through their innovative building techniques that have endured the passage of time. We have learnt from our ancestors to work as a community, looking to the future while keeping our past alive," he added.

The pavilion will reproduce the last Inca bridge, Q’eswachaka, welcoming visitors and symbolising the connection between the past, present and future of Peru, a timeless country.

Peru's participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai aims to attract tourism, boost exports and generate investment. Expo 2020 Dubai represents an ideal opportunity to position Peruvian products such as unalloyed zinc, grapes, quinoa, prawns tails, and pomegranate, among others, on the world market and increase their demand.

The Peruvian pavilion will have dedicated spaces for work meetings with potential investors. In addition, the tourism industry will benefit from the visit of tourists and from investments in hotel infrastructure and connectivity.

Moreover, new markets will be sought for trade, mainly in superfoods, alpaca, and coffee.

Luis Torres, the Executive President PROMPERÚ, said: "We are extremely proud to be part of the most anticipated World Expo in history. We are coordinating with our partners from the public and private sectors to guarantee a great representation of Peru at the Expo."

"At the Expo 2020 Dubai, Peru will showcase its capacity as the largest reserves of silver in the world, as well as the largest gold, lead and zinc reserves in Latin America. In addition, the Peruvian Amazon contains rich deposits of oil and natural gas, as well as forest resources. Furthermore, the coast is renowned for its maritime resources and export-oriented agribusiness," he added.

From January to August this year, Peru's total exports to the UAE totaled US$ 610 million, an increase of 344% compared to the same period of 2018, exceeding the export record obtained in 2017. In 7 years, Peru has gone from exporting US$6 million to the UAE to more than US$600 million.

The design for Peru pavilion was selected through a National Design Competition, which witnessed diverse participation of architects and the country’s talent. The entry from Habitare Architecture and Engineering was adjudged the best and now rise as the Peru’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.