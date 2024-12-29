Peru Closes 91 Ports Amid Massive Waves
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM
LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Massive waves of up to 13 feet (four metres) are pummeling the coasts of Peru, leaving scores of ports closed on Saturday, authorities said.
Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until 1st January, the National Emergency Operations Centre said on its X social media account.
Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.
Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.
Dozens of fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.
The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Peru closes 91 ports amid massive waves5 minutes ago
-
Severe weather delays thousand of flights across US35 minutes ago
-
All but 2 rescued presumed dead in passenger plane crash in Korea's Muan1 hour ago
-
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study9 hours ago
-
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts14 hours ago
-
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan15 hours ago
-
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect15 hours ago
-
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza16 hours ago
-
Putin apologises for tragic Azerbaijani aircraft incident16 hours ago
-
48 martyrs in two Israeli massacres in Gaza16 hours ago
-
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow18 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain18 hours ago