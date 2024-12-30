Peru’s Navy rescues dozens of fishermen stranded by giant waves

(@FahadShabbir)

TUMBES, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Peru’s Navy said it has rescued about 30 fishermen who had been stranded for two days at sea as giant waves pounded the country’s northern coast, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Many fishermen had struggled to bring their boats back to Acapulco beach in the Tumbes region.

Jaime Yacila, the mayor of the province of Contralmirante Villar, which lies in the Tumbes region 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) north of the capital, Lima, said Saturday that some fishermen could not wait any longer to be rescued at sea, which accelerated the operation.

Many boats capsized due to the waves, which also forced the closing of several ports in the region, according to authorities.

Defence Minister Walter Astudillo followed rescue operations from a helicopter flying over the affected area.