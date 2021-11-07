DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) In the first ever sporting event to take place at a World Expo, Peter Sagan today won the inaugural Giro d’Italia Criterium Dubai, triumphing in a two-up sprint against 2021 Giro champion Egan Bernal.

The duo went clear with just over a kilometre to go on the final lap of the 63km event, powering away from their breakaway companions Marc Hirschi (UAE-Team Emirates) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën).

The Giro d’Italia Criterium Dubai consisted of a 30-lap exhibition race held on a 2.1-kilometre circuit, the course forming the shape of the Giro d’Italia’s ‘Amore Infinito’ symbol used to inspire the trophy of the Italian Grand Tour.

Speaking after his victory, Sagan told reporters: "I’m very happy that I could be here, and this is a special race for all of us from the Giro d’Italia. I think we had the best riders from this year’s Giro. This short criterium is a special thing.

"It’s nice for the fans. This criterium is special because this is the Expo in Dubai and all the world is here. I’m very happy with this win, a victory is much better than not. I just appreciated that I could be here. I have to say thanks to my teammates because they controlled the race for me and did a really good job."