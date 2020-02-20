Petrofac awarded US$40 million project by Sharjah National Oil Corporation

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) Petrofac, the international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning, EPCC, contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation, SNOC.

The contract is worth around US$40 million, Jersey-registered Petrofac said in a press release here today.

"The contract awarded to Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division, EPS, demonstrates delivery against company's strategy to secure smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects, utilising its footprint and infrastructure in existing core markets," according to the press release.

Mani Rajapathy, Petrofac’s Managing Director, EPS East, commented, "We are delighted to be awarded this contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation, a longstanding Petrofac client that we have worked with successfully for many years.

The award is important strategically as EPS looks to develop its track record in smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects. It also leverages Petrofac’s best-in-class expertise and experience in upstream gas and represents another win in one of our core markets of Sharjah and the UAE. We look forward to delivering a safe and successful project for SNOC."

Petrofac has been present in the UAE since 1991. The Group employs around 3,000 people in the country, many of whom are based at Petrofac’s major operational centre in Sharjah.