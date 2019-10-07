UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrofac Win North Sea Contract

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

Petrofac win North Sea contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) LONDON, 7th October, 2019 (WAM) – UAE-linked Petrofac, an international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, has secured a contract to support the appraisal and selection phase of the Greater Buchan Area development in Britain’s North Sea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide facilities and well support to Jersey Oil & Gas, JOG, which was awarded the development opportunity in the 31st Supplementary Offshore Licencing Round for the UK sector of the North Sea in July.

Petrofac will combine expertise from its Engineering and Consultancy Services business in Woking, and Well Engineering team based in Aberdeen, to deliver an integrated concept package in support of JOG’s Field Development Plan.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said, "Today’s award is the culmination of a two-year collaboration with JOG and Rockflow Resources Ltd to prepare licence applications. We are thrilled to be supporting the next stage of this exciting development."

Petrofac has seven operational centres, in Chennai and Mumbai in India, in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and in Sharjh and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Woking and Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

The company won a contract last month to provide managed maintenance services for the Haliba field, operated by Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Petroleum WAM/PH

Related Topics

India UK Mumbai Business Company Abu Dhabi Oil London Chennai Kuala Lumpur Aberdeen United Kingdom Malaysia July October Gas 2019 From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: 1.2 million transactions in DUCAMZ ..

2 minutes ago

Sabir Shakir reveals inside story of Maryam Nawaz ..

8 minutes ago

Top court suspends election tribunal’s decision ..

8 minutes ago

Awareness about disaster management need of hour: ..

13 minutes ago

Over 45,000 People to Participate in Expo Real 201 ..

8 minutes ago

Russian NGO Says Employees Jailed in Libya in May ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.