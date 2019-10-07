Petrofac win North Sea contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) LONDON, 7th October, 2019 (WAM) – UAE-linked Petrofac, an international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, has secured a contract to support the appraisal and selection phase of the Greater Buchan Area development in Britain’s North Sea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide facilities and well support to Jersey Oil & Gas, JOG, which was awarded the development opportunity in the 31st Supplementary Offshore Licencing Round for the UK sector of the North Sea in July.

Petrofac will combine expertise from its Engineering and Consultancy Services business in Woking, and Well Engineering team based in Aberdeen, to deliver an integrated concept package in support of JOG’s Field Development Plan.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said, "Today’s award is the culmination of a two-year collaboration with JOG and Rockflow Resources Ltd to prepare licence applications. We are thrilled to be supporting the next stage of this exciting development."

Petrofac has seven operational centres, in Chennai and Mumbai in India, in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and in Sharjh and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Woking and Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

The company won a contract last month to provide managed maintenance services for the Haliba field, operated by Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Petroleum WAM/PH