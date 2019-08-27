Petrofac wins UK North Sea contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) ABERDEEN, Scotland, 27th August, 2019 (WAM) – Petrofac, the UAE-linked international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, has been awarded a contract by Hess, a leading independent energy company, for the well-plugging and abandonment of four wells within the Rubie and Renee oilfields in the Central sector of Britain’s North Sea. The wells lie offshore around 200 km north-east of Aberdeen.

The wells, which were previously shut-in as part of an earlier decommissioning phase, will now be fully abandoned. Petrofac will be responsible for detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services, including provision of a semi-submersible rig.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: "We are delighted to secure our first well engineering scope with Hess. This award builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator and Project Management services for clients globally, but specifically in the UK Continental Shelf, UKCS, where in recent years we have successfully delivered numerous multi-well plug and abandonment campaigns"

Petrofac has operational centres in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Aberdeen and Woking in the UK and in India, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.