UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrofac Wins UK North Sea Contract

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Petrofac wins UK North Sea contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) ABERDEEN, Scotland, 27th August, 2019 (WAM) – Petrofac, the UAE-linked international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, has been awarded a contract by Hess, a leading independent energy company, for the well-plugging and abandonment of four wells within the Rubie and Renee oilfields in the Central sector of Britain’s North Sea. The wells lie offshore around 200 km north-east of Aberdeen.

The wells, which were previously shut-in as part of an earlier decommissioning phase, will now be fully abandoned. Petrofac will be responsible for detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services, including provision of a semi-submersible rig.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: "We are delighted to secure our first well engineering scope with Hess. This award builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator and Project Management services for clients globally, but specifically in the UK Continental Shelf, UKCS, where in recent years we have successfully delivered numerous multi-well plug and abandonment campaigns"

Petrofac has operational centres in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Aberdeen and Woking in the UK and in India, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Related Topics

India Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sharjah Aberdeen United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Malaysia August Gas 2019 All Industry

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Australia for knee recons ..

8 minutes ago

Govt should've sent delegations to UN, OIC, EU to ..

10 minutes ago

Ammad shines, winning FMC Independence Day Squash ..

8 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Seminar held at IUB

8 minutes ago

Brazil Opens Its Market for Russian Beef, Beef Pro ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS arranged technical workshop on “Flock Healt ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.