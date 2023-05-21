UrduPoint.com

Petronas Twin Towers In Kuala Lumpur Light Up With UAE Flag To Mark Official Visit Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed To Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official visit of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur have lit up with the UAE flag to celebrate the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

The Petronas Twin Towers are among Malaysia’s most prominent tourist attractions

H.H. Sheikh Khaled's visit, which began today, aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

31 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

1 hour ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collec ..

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banne ..

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banned under CITES Convention

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.