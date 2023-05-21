Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official visit of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur have lit up with the UAE flag to celebrate the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

The Petronas Twin Towers are among Malaysia’s most prominent tourist attractions

H.H. Sheikh Khaled's visit, which began today, aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.