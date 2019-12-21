Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has commenced phase 2 construction works at the Delaija Wildlife Management Centre, project executed for the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, at a total cost of approximately AED30 million.

The project, spanning an overall area of 426 thousand square metres, involves construction of administrative offices, a veterinary clinic, employee accommodation, various utilities as well as a hospitality lounge.

In a statement, Musanada stated that execution of the 2 phases of the Delaija Wildlife Management Centre project forms part of the efforts to realise the vision of Abu Dhabi Government towards striking a balance between growth and conservation of the environment and biodiversity, and raising awareness of its importance and the need of conservation the endangered wild species.

Assuring its commitment to fulfil the various phases of the project applying the highest standards of environmental sustainability while adopting innovative sustainable solutions, the company pointed out that it was keen on reducing energy and water consumption rates; making maximum utilisation of sunrays and implementing highest quality standards, indicating that all the materials used in the project are being recyclable, thereby achieving the maximum appropriate environmental requirements.

Phase 1 of the Delaija project was delivered last year. The breeding and conservation centre is home to over 1,000 animals.