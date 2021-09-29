Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th September 2021 (WAM) - Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and Film Gate Productions have announced the launch of the third phase and the completion of the second phase in the production of the first social drama made by people of determination.

During the press conference held by Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and Mansour Al-Yabhouni Al-Dhaheri, Founder and CEO of Film Gate Productions, the production company made an international appeal to all talented people of determination in the field of filmmaking, including actors, sound and music specialists, makeup artists, photographers and production specialists to submit their nomination. Suitable candidates will join the drama production team, in line with the framework of cooperation between the organisation and the company that is financing and producing the work, which will be produced entirely by people of determination, including writing and acting.

ZHO and Film Gate said that the selection of writers in the first stage, and the directors in the second stage was carried out with great care and diligence when reviewing the submissions and CVs received by the committee from in excess of 300 candidates from all over the world.

Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, said that the project to produce the first social drama made by people of determination is considered a major milestone in their lives as it invests in their creative talents. He detailed that many people of determination possess great capabilities and skills, and that it is the goal of the organisation to unlock their creativity, support them in presenting creative ideas, and encourage entities to invest in those ideas and their owners Mansour Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Founder and CEO of Film Gate Productions, commented: "Since we presented the idea of the project to ZHO, we had full confidence that we are on the cusp of an initiative that will dazzle the world with the skills and abilities of people of determination in creating captivating and professional content. We are proud to join a wonderful group of writers and directors who work together in perfect harmony despite being from different countries, collaborating remotely and the difficulties we faced due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to the next stage and to attracting more people of determination in other artistic fields.

"

The Names of the directors chosen for this project were announced at the press conference, the first of whom is Abdel Bari Abu al-Khair, from Syria, who studied at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, Department of Dramatic Studies and Literature in 1989, in Damascus. He works as an assistant professor at the institute where he makes extensive artistic and academic contributions. He has been involved in the production of television and theatrical dramas, and he has written many articles for Syrian newspapers. He has many experiences through his membership in the jury committees of a number of television and theater drama festivals.

The second director is Noura Al Blouki, a young Emirati woman, director of the "Content of Hemam" platform in Abu Dhabi Media in 2018 and Administrative Secretary of Zayed University Alumni Council 2020 – 2023. With the support of her father, Noura completed her education and graduated from Zayed University with a major in International Studies. Her unyielding self-belief has caused her to have a following of people who also believe in her and her talents. She confirmed that the "People of Determination" designation had a very positive effect on her, increasing her personal determination and drive. Folding the chapter of wheelchair struggle behind her back by focusing on her strengths and experiences in managing a first of its kind platform in the world as an Emirati POD.

The third director announced during the press conference, Al Dana Al Hashemi, an Emirati person of determination, who was awarded the Youngest Emirati Designer Award at the age of 18 by Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Film and Television, majoring in visual media, from Bahcesehir University, Istanbul, Turkey. During her studies, she participated in the student exchange program, spending one year at Karlstad University in Sweden. She has attended the 2018 and 2019 Berlin Film Festivals and the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France as a media student.

ZHOand Film Gate Productions confirmed that all talented people of determination in the field of filmmaking, including actors, sound and music specialists, makeup artists, photographers and production specialists who are interested in participating in the project can apply using the following link: https://zho.gov.ae/en/Eservices/Pages/PODCinema.aspx