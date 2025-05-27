Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Nine Others Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, injured in a shooting at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, police said on Tuesday.
All the nine injured in the Monday night shooting are in stable condition.
A male and a female, both adults, were the deceased victims, a police officer told a media briefing.
A large number of adults were present at the park, according to the police.
"We have not recovered any weapons at this time," the officer said. No arrests have been made.
Memorial Day, traditionally observed on the last Monday of May, is a Federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honouring and mourning military personnel who have died in performing their duties.
