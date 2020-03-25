UrduPoint.com
Philippine Congress Approves National Emergency Declaration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Philippine Congress on Tuesday approved a bill declaring a national emergency and authorising the president to launch a massive aid programme for 18 million families and tap private hospitals and ships in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Associated Press, AP, reported Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte can reapportion the executive department's budget under the legislation, which will also punish people disobeying quarantine orders and spreading false information about the outbreak, legislators said. The state of national emergency will last for three months but can be extended by Congress.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, which are dominated by Duterte allies, both held emergency sessions Monday and worked beyond midnight to deliberate the bill, with most lawmakers participating online as a health precaution.

Duterte is expected to sign the bill into law soon.

Duterte has already locked down the main northern island of Luzon, home to more than 50 million people, by restricting travel to and from the region, which includes Manila, the capital. Most residents have been ordered to stay home and work and classes have been suspended under the month-long containment.

Philippine officials reported Tuesday a total of 552 cases of the virus in the country, with 35 deaths. Twenty patients have recovered.

