Philippine President's Spokesman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mon 15th March 2021

Philippine president's spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque confirmed on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, but said he had not been in contact with the country's leader since receiving his test results.

Roque said he regularly got himself tested before meeting with Duterte so Monday's result "came as a shock".

The last time he was with Duterte was on 11th March, he said, adding he had tested negative the day before the meeting and kept his distance from the president.

He was asymptomatic and would continue working remotely in an isolation facility, Roque told a virtual media briefing.

