Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) A restive Philippine volcano briefly erupted Tuesday on a central island, sending a 4-kilometre (2.4-mile) plume of ash and debris into the sky and forcing authorities to suspend school classes in four villages due to ashfall.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from Mount Kanlaon’s latest eruption after dawn that lasted more than an hour and scattered ash in at least four farming villages southwest of the volcano on Negros island, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Kanlaon last erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of thousands of villagers, many of whom remained in emergency shelters on Tuesday as the volcano continued showing signs of restiveness, the Office of Civil Defence said.