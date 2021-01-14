UrduPoint.com
Philippines Approves Emergency Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:45 AM

Philippines approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The Philippines' food and Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, its head said on Thursday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has shown a 95 percent success rate, is the first vaccine the Philippines has approved.

FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Wednesday submitted to regulators its emergency use authorisation application.

More Stories From Middle East

