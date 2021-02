MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the chief of the food and drugs agency Rolando Enrique Domingo told a briefing on Monday.

The Chinese company's vaccines are the third candidate to get Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in the Southeast Asian nation of over 108 million.