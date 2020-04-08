Philippines confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Philippines has announced 106 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country bringing the total number of infected cases to 3,870.

The Ministry also reported the death of five people due to the virus on Wednesday taking the tally to 182.

According to Reuters, the Ministry of Health also declared the recovery of twelve patients, bringing the total to 96.