Philippines Confirms 207 New COVID-19 Infections, 13 Deaths
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:30 PM
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Philippines announced on Thursday 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional cases, Reuters said, citing the country's health ministry.
The ministry said total number of deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660. It added that 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435.