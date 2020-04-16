UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Confirms 207 New COVID-19 Infections, 13 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Philippines confirms 207 new COVID-19 infections, 13 deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Philippines announced on Thursday 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional cases, Reuters said, citing the country's health ministry.

The ministry said total number of deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660. It added that 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435.

Related Topics

Philippines Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s International Humanitarian City facil ..

5 minutes ago

Trucks permitted on Sharjah roads during the day: ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah vis ..

18 minutes ago

Greece to move migrants out of congested island ca ..

18 minutes ago

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

22 minutes ago

Moscow Appreciates Trump's Readiness to Deliver Lu ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.