Philippines confirms 539 new coronavirus cases

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 17 more novel coronavirus deaths and 539 new infections, the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the virus was first detected in the country.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 15,588 and deaths have reached 921, according to the Associated Press, AP.

An inter-agency panel on coronavirus has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the easing of strict lockdown measures in the capital, which accounts for most of the coronavirus cases and deaths, to restart economic activity.