UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Confirms 539 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Philippines confirms 539 new coronavirus cases

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 17 more novel coronavirus deaths and 539 new infections, the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the virus was first detected in the country.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 15,588 and deaths have reached 921, according to the Associated Press, AP.

An inter-agency panel on coronavirus has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the easing of strict lockdown measures in the capital, which accounts for most of the coronavirus cases and deaths, to restart economic activity.

Related Topics

Philippines Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

32 minutes ago

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

40 minutes ago

Hong Kong Council Debate on Anthem Bill Stopped Af ..

16 minutes ago

Tokyo Seriously Alarmed Over China's Decision to D ..

16 minutes ago

Kissan leaders hail PM over sugar crisis action

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.