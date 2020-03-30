UrduPoint.com
Philippines Confirms Seven Coronavirus Deaths, 128 More Infections

Mon 30th March 2020

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Philippines' Health Ministry on Monday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 128 more infections.

Total deaths have risen to 78 and infections to 1,546, Health Under-Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference. With the arrival of thousands of testing kits and the start of operations of more laboratories, authorities are able to detect more infections, she added.

