Philippines confirms seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Philippines' Health Ministry on Monday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 128 more infections.

Total deaths have risen to 78 and infections to 1,546, Health Under-Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference. With the arrival of thousands of testing kits and the start of operations of more laboratories, authorities are able to detect more infections, she added.