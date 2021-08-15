UrduPoint.com

Philippines Detects First Case Of COVID-19 Lambda Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:15 PM

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of COVID-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

Related Topics

World Peru Philippines December Sunday

Recent Stories

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

45 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.