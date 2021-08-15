Philippines Detects First Case Of COVID-19 Lambda Variant
15th August 2021
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of COVID-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.
The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.