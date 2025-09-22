Philippines: Evacuations begin as Typhoon Ragasa nears

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) Ahead of Typhoon Ragasa's landing, Filipino authorities warned of floods, landslides, and power outages as evacuations began. Flights and ferries were canceled, and schools and offices were closed.

Life in parts of the Philippines was disrupted on Monday as authorities suspended work and families took shelter in evacuation centres ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa's landing in the north.

The storm brushed Babuyan Island and headed for possible landfall over Calayan Island.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the disaster response agency on full alert and called for the mobilisation of all government agencies as Ragasa threatened the country's north.

The highest typhoon warning was raised for the remote Babuyan Islands, where Ragasa is expected to make landfall around midday. Officials urged residents there to evacuate to higher ground.

According to the national weather service, winds of up to 215 kph (134 mph) and gusts of up to 295 kph were recorded as of 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

"We are now experiencing strong winds here in northern Cagayan," provincial disaster chief Rueli Rapsing told the AFP news agency. He added that they were prepared for "the worst."