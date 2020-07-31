UrduPoint.com
Philippines Extends Coronavirus Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be given priority in supplies if China made a breakthrough with a vaccine, Reuters reported.

The Philippines this month recorded Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths and biggest single-day increase of confirmed infections, overwhelming healthcare workers and hospitals in some cities.

The capital region, provinces south of it, and cities in the central Philippines have been under quarantine restrictions since June, limiting movements of the elderly and children, and the operations of businesses from restaurants to gyms.

"My plea is to endure some more. Many have been infected," Duterte said in a televised address.

A coronavirus task force said it would impose lockdowns in areas with surging cases, while urging the government and private hospitals to increase bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Duterte promised free vaccinations if they became available by late this year, prioritising first the poor and then the middle class, police and military.

The Philippines would be given precedence by China in vaccine distribution, he said.

