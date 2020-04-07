UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Extends Lockdown To End Of April

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:15 AM

Philippines extends lockdown to end of April

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Philippines announced the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures to 30th April to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, Karlo Nograles, a cabinet secretary, told a regular news conference.

According to Reuters, President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday approved the extension. Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago, in response to confirmation of the first domestic transmission.

Related Topics

Manila Philippines April Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

10 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.