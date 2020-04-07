Philippines extends lockdown to end of April

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Philippines announced the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures to 30th April to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, Karlo Nograles, a cabinet secretary, told a regular news conference.

According to Reuters, President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday approved the extension. Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago, in response to confirmation of the first domestic transmission.