Philippines Launches Campaign To Vaccinate 9 Million People In Three Days

Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The Philippines launched on Monday a drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the programme.

Three million vaccinations per day is nearly four times the average of 829,000 daily shots in November.

The government has said it would deploy 160,000 volunteers in 11,000 vaccination sites nationwide for the three-day campaign.

