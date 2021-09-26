Philippines pavilion announces its readiness to receive visitors during Expo 2020 Dubai

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) As Expo 2020 Dubai eagerly awaits to bring together the world under the common banner of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) officially declares the 100 per cent completion of its ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion.

PDTI Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos highlighted that the Bangkóta has successfully been completed ahead of the scheduled Expo opening on October 1, 2021, through the collaborative and unwavering efforts of various work teams.

"We’re immeasurably proud to announce that our very own ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion is now more than ready to welcome millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability District. Its completion bears witness to the ‘bayanihan’ (a Filipino word that best describes uniting as a community) that transpired amongst dedicated teams, both from the Philippines and the UAE, in order to bring this enormous endeavour true to the vision of the Philippine government into life," said Gaetos.

Following the full completion of the Bangkóta, technical rehearsals have started to ensure the delivery of a breathtaking, imaginative spectacle of scientific and humanistic data about the Philippines and its people from the works of art of carefully selected ensemble of performing, visual and digital artists, over the course of the six-month global event.

Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Commercial Attaché Charmaine Mignon Yalong stated, "Our participation at Expo 2020 will bolster the efforts of the Philippine government in attracting foreign investments and exporting of our top-quality products and services. With this vision, we have prepared an entire Calendar of business-to-business events for the next six months which will highlight the majority of the Philippines’ strongest industries."

To attract key investors from various sectors including food, tourism, hospitality, logistics, information technology, halal, amongst others, Yalong said they will roll out dedicated forums, delegations, and series of events including the upcoming Philippine Food Festival, Philippine National Day, participation in the Global Business Forum ASEAN (GBF ASEAN) and Gulfood 2022.

As foreign travel is still a challenge, PTIC said they will supplement business engagements virtually by organising business-to-business matching events held via Zoom, and creating online trade shows through Hopin.

