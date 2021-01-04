Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, reaches 87% completion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) The Philippine government has announced that the construction of the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has already reached 87 per cent completion.

The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) and Commissioner General Secretary, Ramon Lopez, said that "Bangkota" is on track of its scheduled handover in March 2021, with the teams involved exerting full efforts. Bangkóta also highlights the country’s passion for sustainability sourcing the majority of its materials from the local markets of UAE.

"I am immensely proud of our team for their efficiency and hard work. Their sheer determination to showcase the beauty of the Philippines through our pavilion has made it possible for us to be on time for its unveiling at the upcoming Expo 2020," Lopez said.

"While recent restrictions brought about by the pandemic posed a challenge, they also unleashed within the team their resourcefulness and creativity allowing them to pull such magnificent work without any delays."

The secretary also expressed his gratitude to the Expo 2020 Dubai team for their assistance and close collaboration with the Philippine team.

Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants Officer, International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, also commended the efficiency of the team in terms of the construction of the pavilion, saying: "The sheer passion of the people behind the Philippines Pavilion is truly commendable.

I am confident that Filipinos in the UAE will be further proud of their identity once they get to witness what the Philippine team has prepared for them in the upcoming Expo 2020."

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hjayceelyn Quintana, said, "I am very proud of the Philippines Expo team for the magnificent creativity they have unleashed in the creation of Bangkóta. This will boost the name of our country at Expo 2020 and will no doubt create a strong presence for our community in what will be the largest event ever held in the MENA region."

Aptly located in the Expo 2020’s Sustainability District and designed by Budji+Royal Architecture+Design and Marian Pastor Roces, Bangkóta is an actualisation of the Philippine government’s drive to promote sustainability with most materials sourced locally and are recyclable.

Aside from Budji+Royal Architecture+Design and Marian Pastor Roces, the Philippines Creative Team assembles a powerful roster of talents based in both the Philippines and Dubai to deliver the Philippines Pavilion: The Philippines Pavilion also aims to showcase the Filipino identity that focusses on dedicated collaborations or "bayanihan".

The concept of bayanihan, a Tagalog word that means teamwork, can be likened to a Filipino local community, wherein one can ask the neighbours for help and the latter will readily extend assistance.