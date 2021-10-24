MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, received the credentials of Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to the Philippines.

Al Zaabi conveyed to President Duterte the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their best wishes to the Philippines for continuing development and prosperity.

Duterte extended his greetings and best wishes to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He also wished Al Zaabi success in his work to develop bilateral ties between the two countries, and thanked the UAE for supporting Filipino citizens in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and including them in the national vaccination campaign, expressing his gratitude for the UAE’s support of the Philippines’ efforts to contain the pandemic.

He also lauded the UAE’s role in promoting international cooperation and solidarity under this framework, which he described as a "successful partnership".

Duterte congratulated the UAE’s leadership for the successful launch of Expo 2020 Dubai on the country’s Golden Jubilee, affirming the UAE and the Philippines are going to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties this year.

Al Zaabi highlighted his pride at representing the UAE as Ambassador to the Philippines, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.