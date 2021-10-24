UrduPoint.com

Philippines President Receives UAE Ambassador's Credentials

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039;s credentials

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, received the credentials of Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to the Philippines.

Al Zaabi conveyed to President Duterte the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their best wishes to the Philippines for continuing development and prosperity.

Duterte extended his greetings and best wishes to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He also wished Al Zaabi success in his work to develop bilateral ties between the two countries, and thanked the UAE for supporting Filipino citizens in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and including them in the national vaccination campaign, expressing his gratitude for the UAE’s support of the Philippines’ efforts to contain the pandemic.

He also lauded the UAE’s role in promoting international cooperation and solidarity under this framework, which he described as a "successful partnership".

Duterte congratulated the UAE’s leadership for the successful launch of Expo 2020 Dubai on the country’s Golden Jubilee, affirming the UAE and the Philippines are going to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties this year.

Al Zaabi highlighted his pride at representing the UAE as Ambassador to the Philippines, as well as his keenness to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Philippines 2020 Gold Government Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccina ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo ..

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.