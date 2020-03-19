UrduPoint.com
Philippines Records 15 New Coronavirus Infections

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Philippines records 15 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Philippines' Health Ministry on Thursday reported 15 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 217, as more than half of the 107 million population is in the early part of a month-long quarantine, Reuters has reported.

The Health Ministry also announced that one patient has recovered, increasing the tally to eight, adding that deaths from the outbreak remain at 17.

