Philippines records 208 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The Philippines' Department of Health on Sunday reported 208 new cases of coronavirus infections and seven more fatalities, reported Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases have risen to 12,513, most of which are in the capital Manila, while its death toll has climbed to 824.

The number of recoveries has reached 2,635, the health department said in a bulletin.