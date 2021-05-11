UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Records First Two Cases Of Indian Coronavirus Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organsiation has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as a variant of global concern with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

The variant had been confirmed in two Filipino seafarers who returned in April from abroad, Alethea De Guzman, director of the ministry's epidemiology bureau, told a news conference "We need to continually monitor what other variants we may be able to detect locally, as well as monitor the spread of the variants we have already detected," De Guzman said, adding that the seafarers were isolated on their return and had both recovered.

Related Topics

India World Philippines April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

7 minutes ago

PM's Saudia visit gives new impetus to bilateral r ..

7 minutes ago

Italy's Verratti doubt for Euro 2020 with knee inj ..

7 minutes ago

Nine dead in Russia school shooting

7 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Perhaps 'Most Substa ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese energy-saving company to transform Lucky C ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.