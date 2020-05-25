UrduPoint.com
Philippines Records Five New Coronavirus Deaths, 284 Infections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:45 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported five additional novel coronavirus deaths and 284 more infections, the largest daily increase of cases in two weeks, reported Reuters.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 873, while confirmed cases have risen to 14,319. But 74 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,323.

