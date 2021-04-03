Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The Philippines reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the country's second-highest daily increase, as the Southeast Asian nation battles a renewed spike in cases.

The health ministry confirmed cases had increased to 784,043, while COVID-19 deaths rose by 103 to 13,423.

President Rodrigo Duterte's office is to announce on Saturday quarantine restrictions for the capital region, the country's coronavirus hotspot, for April.