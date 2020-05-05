UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports 14 Deaths, 199 More Coronavirus Infections

Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday announced 14 new coronavirus deaths and 199 additional infections, reported Reuters.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths from the outbreak have reached 637, while confirmed cases have increased to 9,684. It added that 93 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,408.

