Philippines reports 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases, taking the Southeast Asian nation's total reported infections to 10,794, reported Reuters.

The ministry also recorded 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924.