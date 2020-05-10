UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports 184 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Philippines reports 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases, taking the Southeast Asian nation's total reported infections to 10,794, reported Reuters.

The ministry also recorded 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924.

Related Topics

Philippines Sunday Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious Ameri ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COV ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

DP World supports Senegal in fighting COVID-19

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 10, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.