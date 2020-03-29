UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports 343 Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Philippine Health Ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, marking the country's largest daily increase in infections, and three additional deaths, Reuters reported.

That raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,418, while the death toll has reached 71, it said. Seven more patients have recovered, however, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42.

