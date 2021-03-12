Philippines reports 4,578 new coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The Philippines' Health Ministry on Friday reported 4,578 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly six months.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 611,618, while deaths had reached 12,694, with 87 fatalities.

The renewed surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted mayors in the capital Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities, to impose an evening curfew until the end of March and remind the public to practise physical distancing.

