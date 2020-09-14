Philippines reports another record spike in daily COVID-19 deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Philippines on Monday announced a record daily increase in new coronavirus deaths for the second time in three days, adding 259 more fatalities to bring the total to 4,630, reported Reuters.

The agency quoted the health ministry as saying that the Southeast Asian country also recorded 4,699 newly-confirmed cases, taking its total infections to 265,888, the highest in the region.