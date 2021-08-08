Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Sunday 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths, the biggest single-day spike in the country's death toll since 9th April.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Southeast Asian country had risen to 1.66 million, while the death toll had climbed to 29,122.